Crime Stoppers 02-15-23

Crime Stoppers needs your help capturing the sneaky perps behind scam calls. Everyday it seems, our citizens have become the victims of scams. Now, these scams aren’t for a few hundred dollars. Oh no. It’s thousands of dollars. Most of the time the scammers ask you to purchase four or five, $500 gift cards at a time. So if someone asks you to buy a gift card that you don’t know, hang up and call Crime Stoppers ASAP.

Special thanks to our sponsors: The Range in Jackson and 731 Sports Bar & Grill.

