JACKSON, Tenn. — If you’re being kind, you’ll do just fine.

Random Act of Kindness Day is Friday, February 17. You can practice “neighbor care” for the day.

A Nextdoor study revealed knowing as few as six neighbors will lower feelings of social anxiety and loneliness.

Kindness is free to give, and we may not realize it, but small gestures matter even more than we may think.

Too many times we forget the impact that simple gestures can make to encourage everyone to spread kindness.

“And guess what everybody, kindness counts. And let’s just take this one day out of the year to prioritize connection and kindness, and let’s do that by being a kind neighbor,” said Meaghan B. Murphy, a Nextdoor ambassador and lifestyle expert.

Random Act of Kindness Day is the “best kept secret” of holidays. Much like Halloween, it’s an occasion that really comes to life at the neighborhood level.

By performing an act of kindness for a neighbor, you’re strengthening bonds in your community, which will pay in dividends down the road.

Find more local news here.