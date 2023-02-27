Doo Wop show to recreate music hits in West Tennessee

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — The Dixie Carter Performing Arts Center is preparing to take guests on a musical journey.

The Dixie will welcome The Doo Wop Project on Saturday, March 4, with the show kicking off at 7:30 p.m.

A press release states if you love the classic sounds of Frankie Valli, The Drifters, or The Del Kings, this show is for you.

The Doo Wop Project features stars of Broadway’s smash hits “Jersey Boys” and “Motown: The Musical” recreating and reimagining some of the greatest music in American history.

Tracing the evolution of Doo Wop from its roots to today, audiences will experience classic tunes from artists such as The Temptations and Smokey Robinson, as well as “DooWopified” versions of hits from Michael Jackson, Maroon 5, Sam Smith and more.

The Dixie is located at 191 Court Square in Huntingdon.

Click here for ticket information.

For more news in the Carroll County area, click here.