Women’s History Month • The Woman’s Clinic

Christin Gray, FNP

Occupation

Primary Care Nurse Practitioner at the Woman’s Clinic

What’s new at Woman’s Clinic?

We now offer in-office procedures with sedation such as ablation or hysteroscopy. We also offer Botox for migraines, which is administered by Christin in the office.

Does Women’s History Month hold any special meaning to you?

Women’s History Month is important to me because as a woman in healthcare, it’s important to remember where we started so many years ago as well as support each other in the future.

Is there a woman in history that you look up to or admire? If so, why? Does their life/work affect you now? If so, how?

I admire and look up to Dr. Molly Rheney. Shew as the first female OBGYN in Jackson, TN to join the Woman’s Clinic in 1988. She was also the first female surgeon at Jackson General Hospital. She worked very hard to accomplish everything in her training as a physician. She made decisions to have the perfect balance between being a mother and a professional. Her life and work affect me now because she has left a lasting legacy of loyal patients and set extremely high expectations for how medical care and service should be given. She has also served on many boards in Jackson to try and improve the community.

What challenges do you believe women face today that you would like to see change?

Women are still facing challenges in finding opportunities to move up in leadership positions. This is true not only in healthcare but in the business world as well. I’d like to see women be able to move up as quickly and as easily in any position they wish to work.

