Dynamix holds Women Empowering Women expo

NORTH JACKSON, Tenn. — One business held a Women Empowering Women expo on Wednesday.

Dynamix Physical Therapy of Jackson held the event to debut their newly-added pelvic health treatment rooms to guests. The event also helped local women connect and network.

Pelvic Health physical therapist, Rachel Harmon, was in attendance to answer questions regarding pelvic health physical therapy, and how it can help those struggling with pelvic discomfort.

She says the treatment is not just for pregnant and postpartum women.

“We can treat women throughout the lifespan, sometimes even men and children, for issues related to pelvic pain, abdominal pain, and or bladder issues,” Harmon explained.

The event also included several vendors who offer services for women, and businesses that are women-owned.