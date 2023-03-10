Woman marks 101th birthday with 101 Dalmatians themed party

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Bolivar native had a special reason to celebrate.

Woman marks 101th birthday with 101 Dalmatians themed party

Woman marks 101th birthday with 101 Dalmatians themed party

Woman marks 101th birthday with 101 Dalmatians themed party

Woman marks 101th birthday with 101 Dalmatians themed party

Woman marks 101th birthday with 101 Dalmatians themed party



Woman marks 101th birthday with 101 Dalmatians themed party

Agnes Idella Owens, affectionately known as Dorothy, celebrated her 101st birthday on Friday.

The 101 Dalmatians themed party took place at the South Jackson Community Center.

Dorothy is a native of Bolivar, and she currently resides in Jackson. She married her husband in 1957 and had twin daughters, nine grandchildren, and eighteen great-grandchildren.

Dorothy says she loves sewing, quilting, embroidery, baking, and reading her Bible.

One of Dorothy’s granddaughters, Summer Owens, told what she’s done to live such a long life.

“So I think the main thing is just being a ball of fun and life and laughter because if you see her and watch her, she is going to be laughing a lot. I think she doesn’t take anything in life too seriously and she just has a lot of love, and definitely strong faith,” Owens said.

Dorothy thanked everyone who made her birthday such a special celebration.

Find more local news here.