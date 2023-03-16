‘Fierce Femmes’ panel held at local college

JACKSON, Tenn. — In honor of Women’s History Month, a local college is hosting two events.

Fierce Femmes: 2023 Influential Women of Jackson

Jackson State Community College will host two public events during its 13th annual Women’s History Month celebration.

“Fierce Femmes: 2023 Influential Women of Jackson” took place Monday morning in the Foundation Board Room at Jackson State Community College.

The panel discussion was hosted by professor Emily Fortner and featured local women leaders of Jackson.

“I think it’s really important for our students to hear not just about the variety of the work that women are doing in the community, but also their struggles and ways that they have overcome that and ways they also help to empower other women,” Fortner said.

A conversation with Becca Andrews, author of “No Choice: The Destruction of Roe v. Wade and the Fight to Protect a Fundamental American Right” will take place Monday, March 20 at 11 a.m.

It will be in the Nursing 203 conference room located on the second floor of the nursing building on the Jackson State campus.

