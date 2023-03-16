First ever Women in Rotary Tea Party set for next week

The inaugural Women in Rotary Tea Party is coming up.

The tea party is in support of International Women’s History Month and an opportunity to raise funds for hygiene packs to go to local high schools for girls.

The event will have live music and food.

It’s expected to bring in more than 100 women business leaders from Jackson and surrounding areas, along with a key note speaker, Judy Tyre, who are all coming together to put service above self.

“We hope this improves our population, but also we are going to walk away from this event empowering girls all across West Tennessee with the service project,” said Shelley Hayes, the Jackson Old Hickory Rotary Club president.

The tea party will be March 25 at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in downtown Jackson.

