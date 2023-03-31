Local utility companies entering ‘storm mode’

SEE ALSO: Storm shelters opening on Friday, March 31

JACKSON, Tenn. — With the threat of severe weather upon us, we reached out to local utility companies to see how they’re operating.

Many of the officials we spoke to say they are entering “storm mode” and have been preparing ahead of the potential storm.

Officials with the Carroll County Electric Department say they will be monitoring the situation and if a tornado occurs, crews will be dispatched out.

Jackson Energy Authority officials say they always prepare when they receive a warning of severe weather, and they have extra crews on standby.

Lexington Electric System officials say they are making sure equipment is ready, and their employees are readily available if a storm hits.

At the Milan Department of Public Utilities, officials say trucks are fueled and stocked, equipment is being prepared and their crews are on standby.

Finally, officials with the Trenton Light & Water Department say they have all trucks fueled and ready to go, equipment has been checked, and crews are on standby, including water crews available to assist if necessary.

You can find a list of local power companies serving the West Tennessee area and their contact information at this link.

You can stay up-to-date on weather conditions in our area with the WBBJ Weather App, now available on iTunes or Google Play. You can also find local weather information at the following links: