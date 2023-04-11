Madison Academic: Asiah Haynes

Asiah Haynes

Biology, Murray State – Basketball, Track & Cross Country

Why did you first choose your sport?

It brings me so much joy and gives me confidence. It has helped me become a better leader and person, overall.

Are you excited for college?

I am excited for college. I have been working to get into college since elementary school and since I’m finally in my last year of high school, I am greatly anticipating the next chapter of my life.

What is your favorite memory from your athletic career in high school?

My favorite memory would have to be finally stepping on a track and being able to compete after Covid.

What about your sport brings you the most joy?

Being able to grow and harness my craft as an athlete has brought me the most joy. Even when I fail or just struggle some days I am happy that I know I can progress the next day.

What’s your advice for future athletes?

My advise to future athletes is to always give your best, even during practice because my coach always says, “You practice how you play and if you don’t give 110% effort at practice, then you’re not going to during the actual meet.”

