Pilots test their skills at the Fun Fly event

JACKSON, Tenn. —This weekend was the West TN RC Flyers Fun Fly! A weekend long full of RC planes, pilots and spectators.

This was a chance for RC pilots to come and use their best RC planes. The planes range from $300 to $400 planes, to some planes worth more than $2,000. And at least 35 pilots participated on Saturday, some from as far as Illinois, Missouri, Alabama and more.

If you are interested in the hobby, they are always welcoming beginners. If interested, you can visit RC Flyers to receive a license, do some test flying, and get you started on moving up in the aviation and RC world.

“We’ve got helicopters, we’ve got jets, all different scales of aircrafts like we got war birds, the aeronautic stuff, the 3D extreme aircraft, like you see behind me, we have a wide variety at these events,” said Chris Lay, President West TN RC Flyers.

West Tennessee RC Flyers plans to have another meet in end of September.

