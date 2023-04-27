CEO discusses current trends in housing market

JACKSON, Tenn. — The housing market is never ending, so, what are some trends that we should pay attention to?

Homes are selling at about 99% of their list price, meaning houses are selling at just a little bit less that what they are listed as.

Therefore, buyers are not competing as much as we have been seeing in the recent past.

Even though there is not a lot of competition right now, inventory is still low. There are not as many homes on the market as there normally is.

Analysts are saying this is a good time for buyers to take a deep breath and relax after the stressful market we have had in the recent past.

“What we are seeing now is that the spring market is well underway. We are seeing a surge of activity, which is a positive sign. Overall, home sales are up just over thirty percent from February into March. So, off to a strong spring selling market,” said Nick Bailey, President and CEO of Re/Max.

One of the most important things today when buying a home is to shop your rates.

For more news across the U.S., click here.