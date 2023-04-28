University School: Kim Kabre

Kim Kabre

Cheer – Music Management, Georgia State University

Why did you first choose your sport?

I loved to run around and tumble.

Are you excited for college?

I am very excited.

What is your favorite memory from your athletic career in high school?

Traveling to State.

What about your sport brings you the most joy?

Seeing everyone amped up.

What’s your advice for future athletes?

Stay motivated.

