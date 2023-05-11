Junior pageant held, Hall of Fame grows in Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Young ladies competed for a big title at the Strawberry Festival.

The Junior Miss Territorial Revue took place at the festival on Thursday.

Contestants took to the stage at Humboldt High School to vie for the title “West Tennessee Strawberry Festival Queen.”

The competition was open to all girls ages 10 to 12. But to compete, they had to have won one of the previous preliminary pageants and had to ride in the Junior Floats parade.

Committee Chair, Georgann McFarland shared what her favorite part was.

“My favorite thing about the Territorial Pageants is it gives people that live outside of our city a chance to see what Humboldt is all about, and what the Strawberry Festival’s all about. We’re a great town. We come together to put on a fabulous week-long festival, and it’s just neat to us that people from outside of our community can come and experience what we have known our whole lives,” McFarland said.

There are several other territorial pageants as well, including Little Miss for ages six to nine, Miss Teen for ages 13 to 15, and the Senior Territorial for ages 16 to 21.

The Humboldt Chamber of Commerce also held a reception to honor those being inducted into the Humboldt Hall of Fame this year during the festival.

The reception was held at the First United Methodist Church in Humboldt, where Dr. Jan Stallings Delozier, Dorrington “Junior” Reid, Houston Herndon, and BC Jarrell were inducted into the Hall of Fame.

To qualify for consideration for the Humboldt Hall of Fame, you must have been born or raised in Humboldt and have made an outstanding contribution to our state or the nation.

