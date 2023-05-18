Exit 57 Blues Fest returns Memorial Day weekend

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Great ready for a weekend filled with great food and music!

The Exit 57 Blues Fest is returning to Brownsville for Memorial Day weekend.

Beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28, the community can enjoy the annual festival, which is totally free to attend.

The event, which is a celebration of the Blues genre, features a variety of live music, car shows, arts and crafts, and delicious barbecue.

This year’s event is set to close out with a special “Women in Blues” showcase.

The Exit 57 Blues Fest will take place at the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center, located at 121 Sunny Hill Cove in Brownsville.

