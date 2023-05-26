University marks Memorial Day with commemoration

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin held its 23rd Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony on Friday.

University of Tennessee at Martin held its 23rd Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony

The ceremony saw retired US Army Lt. Gen. Dennis Cavin speak to those in attendance, and the presentation of colors by the UT Martin ROTC Skyhawk Battalion cadets.

U.S. Rep. David Kustoff was among those attending and offered a legislative welcome.

“It’s a time for us to remember and reflect all those who have given their lives so that we can enjoy the freedoms that we have today, and I do think about all the men and the women that have been in uniform. All of our wars and all of our conflicts throughout our nations history, we can never take their lives for granted and we can never forget their stories,” Kustoff said.

Memorial Day is observed annually on the last Monday in May and honors those who have died in service to the country.

The observance was originally named Decoration Day in 1868, changed to Memorial Day in 1982, and declared a national holiday in 1971.

