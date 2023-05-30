LIFELINE announces critical appeal after holiday weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services is issuing a critical appeal due to low blood collections and high usage over the holiday weekend.

According to a press release, West Tennessee’s blood supply is at a critically low level, with an immediate need for blood types O positive, O negative, A positive, A negative, B positive, and B negative.

“Our blood supply has been running low for two weeks now and our blood usage was high over the Memorial Day weekend. With our blood collections being so low, we now must issue a CRITICAL APPEAL for blood! It’s the blood on the shelves that saves lives, and we need donors to step up and make the time to donate today. Our West TN patients are counting on us!” said Melinda Reid, Marketing Manager with LIFELINE Blood Services.

The release states the shortage is due to low donor turnout at their Jackson and Dyersburg Centers, as well as their mobile blood drives, coupled with high usage during Memorial Day weekend.

The release also states that LIFELINE needs to draw about 450 units of whole blood each week to maintain an adequate blood supply.

“This is a critical shortage, and we need everyone to donate immediately at either our

Jackson or Dyersburg Center or on one of our mobile blood drives in order to save lives,” Reid said. “You never know when you will be the one on the receiving end in the hospital needing blood, so please donate today!”

LIFELINE’s Jackson center is located at 183 Sterling Farms Drive, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Dyersburg center, located at 1130 Highway 51 Bypass, is open Saturday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday through Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointment is necessary at either location.

Click here for a list of LIFELINE’s mobile blood drives in June. LIFELINE also reminds about their annual car giveaway, with more details at this link.

