Committee sends JMCSS budget back for revision

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Budget Committee met Wednesday morning, and one of the important issues was the school system’s budget.

The committee rejected the Jackson-Madison County School’s budget, and sent it back for revisions.

One of the revisions is regarding a budget for a school resource officer in every school and two in the high schools.

“Fund through the sheriff’s department an SRO in every school. We would have two in every high school, and one in every middle school and elementary school. So that’s one of the changes that’s got to be made in the denial that we’re sending back to the school board,” said Carl Alexander, the Capitol Committee Chairman.

The budget committee also says there are some debts that the county is owed from the school board that were not in the current budget.

“There are also a couple of debts that are currently not showing up. The Ameresco payment was not anywhere in their budget that they sent to us. That’s money that is owed from the school system to the county,” Alexander said.

The committee says they’ll wait for a revised budget that they can approve.

“The tentative plan is that right now we have sent it back to the school board, and we’ll let them do what they’ll do. They’ll send us back another budget. Hopefully, it will be one we can approve and be on our way,” Alexander said.

Alexander said he is appreciative of all the hard work the committee is doing.

There will be a meeting Monday at 10 a.m. to go over the budget.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.