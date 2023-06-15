‘Battle of the Billys’ to bring banana-style baseball to Rockabillys Stadium

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Rockabillys invite the community to an extra-special game later this month.

On Monday, June 26, the “Battle of the Billys” will take place at the stadium beginning at 7 p.m.

The Rockabillys will face off against the Thrillsville Thrillbillies, of Marion, Illinois, in a banana ball-style game.

The Rockabillys say banana baseball rules will be in effect, along with some new ones.

They say guests can expect fun, craziness, and hilarious banana ball for all.

