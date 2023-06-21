City of Milan celebrates National Pollinator Week

MILAN, Tenn. — One city took part in continuing National Pollinator Week.

City of Milan celebrates National Pollinator Week

City of Milan celebrates National Pollinator Week

The City of Milan has a habitat that they’ve worked with the USDA on called the Milan Youth Pollinator Habitat.

It is a pollinator habitat planting consists of native shrubs, grasses and/or wildflowers which provide cover, nectar, and pollen for native pollinators.

Without pollinators, the human race and all of earth’s terrestrial ecosystems, would not survive.

“You see right here close, this is called common milkweed right here. It’s actually has gone to seed. This is the host plant for monarch butterflies. So all native milkweeds are very important for monarch conservation. They have to have this plant to survive,” said Brittney Viers, a Quill Forever And NRCS State Coordinator.

National Pollinator Week ends on June 25.

SEE ALSO: ‘Garden Buzz’ held at UT Gardens

Find more local news here.