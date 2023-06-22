Warmer Temperatures And Lower Rain Chances

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update

Our second official day of summer brings some showers in the eastern counties this morning. Showers will continue moving in from the northeast and move towards the southwest this morning. An area of low pressure will continue to slowly drift westward into middle Tennessee and showers will likely continue into the late morning before disapating

TODAY:

Thursday will bring one last shot at the spotty showers with chances for rain up to 20%. Most of us will not see rain but that low pressure system will again linger close enough to West Tennessee to bring a round of showers and weak storms along the Tennessee River. Highs on Thursday will only reach the low 80s because we are expecting mostly cloudy skies and only a few breaks in the clouds to try to warm us up into the afternoon. Thursday night lows will fall down into the mid 60s for most of us. The winds will remain out of the north as well.

FRIDAY:

Friday is when we are expecting the spotty showers to clear out. The exact timing of when the low pressure system will finally move out is still being determined. Lingering clouds are more likely early in the day on Friday than Friday evening but as of now, we are expecting plenty of sunshine. Highs on Friday will start to warm back up a bit due to there being less cloud cover. Highs on Friday will be back up into the mid to upper 80s. Friday night lows will remain in the mid 60s. The winds will stay out of the northwest to start the day but could transition back to the west by Friday night. Chances for rain is below 10%.

THE WEEKEND:

The weather will get interesting again this weekend across the Mid South. Just like last weekend, Saturday looks to be the nicer day for outdoor activities. Saturday will be hot and humid with highs reaching up to around 90° with a feels like temperature close to 100° for some of us. Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday with a light breeze out of the west.

The winds will shift to the southwest on Sunday keeping the heat and humidity around but that may fuel a round of showers and thunderstorms in the evening and night hours. There is a shot some of the storms could be strong or severe so we will be watching how things unfold closely this week in the 7 Storm Team Weather Center. Highs on Sunday will again reach up to around 90°. Weekend lows will only fall to the upper 60s due to the high dew point and humidity across the region. Some showers may stick around into next Monday depending on the timing of the late weekend’s storm system.

NEXT WEEK:

We are excepting some of the showers and storms from Sunday night to continue into the day on Monday. As the day goes on the showers are forecast to clear out. We are looking at dry weather for Tuesday and Wednesday next week. Highs next week will hang around 90° with morning lows in the upper 60s. Clouds will decrease on Monday and mostly sunny skies will stick around for Tuesday. Clouds may try to build back in during the middle of the week as the next storm system will get a little closer. The winds will come out of the northwest on Monday, west on Tuesday and shift back to the east or northeast during the middle of the week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Highs are expected to stay below normal this week before warming back up again this weekend. There is a chance for showers in the middle of the week and the next storm threat will be here on Sunday, so be sure to stay weather aware. You need to stay alert to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

