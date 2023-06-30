LIFELINE’s community blood drives for July 2023
JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services has announced their mobile blood drive locations for July 2023.
- Food Rite (Armory St.) – Trenton 7/03/2023 12:30pm – 5:30pm
- Food Giant – Brownsville 7/03/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm
- Madison Co. @ City Hall 7/05/2023 12:00pm – 4:30pm
- Hardin Co. Medical Center- Savannah 7/05/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm
- AHC McNairy Co. – Selmer 7/05/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm
- FUMC – Paris 7/06/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm
- Simmons Bank – Bolivar 7/07/2023 12:00pm – 5:00pm
- Save-A-Lot – McKenzie 7/07/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm
- Lowe’s – Milan 7/07/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm
- E.W. James – Martin 7/10/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm
- Selmer Courthouse 7/10/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm
- TCAT – Ripley 7/13/2023 9:00am – 1:00pm
- Henderson Co. Comm. Hosp. – Lexington 7/13/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm
- TCAT – Lexington 7/14/2023 9:00am – 1:00pm
- FBC – Adamsville 7/14/2023 2:00pm – 6:00pm
- TN National Guard – Union City 7/15/2023 12:00pm – 4:00pm
- FBC – Parsons 7/17/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm
- Southside Church of Christ – Dreden 7/17/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm
- UTM – Martin 7/18/2023 11:00am – 4:00pm
- Shiloh Natl. Military Park 7/21/2023 10:00am – 2:00pm
- First Citizen Natl. Bank – Oakland 7/21/2023 12:00pm – 5:00pm
- Walmart – Paris 7/21/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm
- Bank of Halls 7/24/2023 12:00pm – 4:00pm
- E.W. James – Union City “Battle of the Badges” 7/24/2023 1:00pm – 7:00pm
- Walgreens – Lexington 7/25/2023 12:30pm – 5:30pm
- AHC- Savannah 7/25/2023 2:00pm – 6:00pm
- JMCGH 7/27/2023 8-11am; 12-6pm
- Newbern Methodist Church 7/28/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm
- Tate Family Foods- Greenfield 7/28/2023 12:30pm – 5:30pm
- Piggly Wiggly – Scotts Hill 7/28/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm
- Journey Church – Jackson 7/30/2023 9:30am-1:00pm
- Food Giant- Medina 7/31/2023 12:30pm – 5:30pm
- FBC – Henderson 7/31/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm
Theme Drives for July:
- At our Jackson Center:
- “In Memory of Cherie” 7/26/2023 9:00am – 6:00pm
Marketing Manager Melinda Reid says during the Jackson center’s All American Blood Drive on Thursday, they saw a 54.4% increase in our donors compared to that same drive last year.
LIFELINE’s Dyersburg Center will hosting their All American theme drive July 1-3 and July 5.
Reid also reminds that LIFELINE’s 5th Annual Car Giveaway is still underway, will all donors who donate between Memorial Day and Labor Day eligible to win a 2020 Ford Mustang.
