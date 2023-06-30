LIFELINE’s community blood drives for July 2023

JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services has announced their mobile blood drive locations for July 2023.

Food Rite (Armory St.) – Trenton 7/03/2023 12:30pm – 5:30pm

Food Giant – Brownsville 7/03/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm

Madison Co. @ City Hall 7/05/2023 12:00pm – 4:30pm

Hardin Co. Medical Center- Savannah 7/05/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm

AHC McNairy Co. – Selmer 7/05/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm

FUMC – Paris 7/06/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm

Simmons Bank – Bolivar 7/07/2023 12:00pm – 5:00pm

Save-A-Lot – McKenzie 7/07/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm

Lowe’s – Milan 7/07/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm

E.W. James – Martin 7/10/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm

Selmer Courthouse 7/10/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm

TCAT – Ripley 7/13/2023 9:00am – 1:00pm

Henderson Co. Comm. Hosp. – Lexington 7/13/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm

TCAT – Lexington 7/14/2023 9:00am – 1:00pm

FBC – Adamsville 7/14/2023 2:00pm – 6:00pm

TN National Guard – Union City 7/15/2023 12:00pm – 4:00pm

FBC – Parsons 7/17/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm

Southside Church of Christ – Dreden 7/17/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm

UTM – Martin 7/18/2023 11:00am – 4:00pm

Shiloh Natl. Military Park 7/21/2023 10:00am – 2:00pm

First Citizen Natl. Bank – Oakland 7/21/2023 12:00pm – 5:00pm

Walmart – Paris 7/21/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm

Bank of Halls 7/24/2023 12:00pm – 4:00pm

E.W. James – Union City “Battle of the Badges” 7/24/2023 1:00pm – 7:00pm

Walgreens – Lexington 7/25/2023 12:30pm – 5:30pm

AHC- Savannah 7/25/2023 2:00pm – 6:00pm

JMCGH 7/27/2023 8-11am; 12-6pm

Newbern Methodist Church 7/28/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm

Tate Family Foods- Greenfield 7/28/2023 12:30pm – 5:30pm

Piggly Wiggly – Scotts Hill 7/28/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm

Journey Church – Jackson 7/30/2023 9:30am-1:00pm

Food Giant- Medina 7/31/2023 12:30pm – 5:30pm

FBC – Henderson 7/31/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm

Theme Drives for July:

At our Jackson Center: “In Memory of Cherie” 7/26/2023 9:00am – 6:00pm



Marketing Manager Melinda Reid says during the Jackson center’s All American Blood Drive on Thursday, they saw a 54.4% increase in our donors compared to that same drive last year.

LIFELINE’s Dyersburg Center will hosting their All American theme drive July 1-3 and July 5.

Reid also reminds that LIFELINE’s 5th Annual Car Giveaway is still underway, will all donors who donate between Memorial Day and Labor Day eligible to win a 2020 Ford Mustang.

