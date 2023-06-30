LIFELINE’s community blood drives for July 2023

JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services has announced their mobile blood drive locations for July 2023.

  • Food Rite (Armory St.) – Trenton 7/03/2023 12:30pm – 5:30pm
  • Food Giant – Brownsville 7/03/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm
  • Madison Co. @ City Hall 7/05/2023 12:00pm – 4:30pm
  • Hardin Co. Medical Center- Savannah 7/05/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm
  • AHC McNairy Co. – Selmer 7/05/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm
  • FUMC – Paris 7/06/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm
  • Simmons Bank – Bolivar 7/07/2023 12:00pm – 5:00pm
  • Save-A-Lot – McKenzie 7/07/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm
  • Lowe’s – Milan 7/07/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm
  • E.W. James – Martin 7/10/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm
  • Selmer Courthouse 7/10/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm
  • TCAT – Ripley 7/13/2023 9:00am – 1:00pm
  • Henderson Co. Comm. Hosp. – Lexington 7/13/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm
  • TCAT – Lexington 7/14/2023 9:00am – 1:00pm
  • FBC – Adamsville 7/14/2023 2:00pm – 6:00pm
  • TN National Guard – Union City 7/15/2023 12:00pm – 4:00pm
  • FBC – Parsons 7/17/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm
  • Southside Church of Christ – Dreden 7/17/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm
  • UTM – Martin 7/18/2023 11:00am – 4:00pm
  • Shiloh Natl. Military Park 7/21/2023 10:00am – 2:00pm
  • First Citizen Natl. Bank – Oakland 7/21/2023 12:00pm – 5:00pm
  • Walmart – Paris 7/21/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm
  • Bank of Halls 7/24/2023 12:00pm – 4:00pm
  • E.W. James – Union City “Battle of the Badges” 7/24/2023 1:00pm – 7:00pm
  • Walgreens – Lexington 7/25/2023 12:30pm – 5:30pm
  • AHC- Savannah 7/25/2023 2:00pm – 6:00pm
  • JMCGH 7/27/2023 8-11am; 12-6pm
  • Newbern Methodist Church 7/28/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm
  • Tate Family Foods- Greenfield 7/28/2023 12:30pm – 5:30pm
  • Piggly Wiggly – Scotts Hill 7/28/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm
  • Journey Church – Jackson 7/30/2023 9:30am-1:00pm
  • Food Giant- Medina 7/31/2023 12:30pm – 5:30pm
  • FBC – Henderson 7/31/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm

Theme Drives for July:

  • At our Jackson Center:
    • “In Memory of Cherie” 7/26/2023 9:00am – 6:00pm

Marketing Manager Melinda Reid says during the Jackson center’s All American Blood Drive on Thursday, they saw a 54.4% increase in our donors compared to that same drive last year.

LIFELINE’s Dyersburg Center will hosting their All American theme drive July 1-3 and July 5.

Reid also reminds that LIFELINE’s 5th Annual Car Giveaway is still underway, will all donors who donate between Memorial Day and Labor Day eligible to win a 2020 Ford Mustang.

