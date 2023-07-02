Officer involved shooting under investigation in Gallatin

GALLATIN, Tenn.—According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, agents are currently investigating circumstances that lead up to an officer-involved shooting Saturday, involving officers with Gallatin Police Department.

A preliminary investigation indicates that two Gallatin Police Officers approached a suspicious vehicle occupied by two people in a parking lot at the city greenway located on College Street.

An officer requested one occupant, Devon Derantez Rutherford (DOB 09/05/2002) to exit the vehicle. A struggle ensued between Rutherford and the officer, and Rutherford produced a handgun. Officers were able to kick the gun away from Rutherford, who then produced a second weapon.

Rutherford then fired a shot, striking one of the officers. The other officer discharged his service weapon, striking and killing Rutherford. The injured officer was transported to a local medical facility and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. The TBI does not identify officers involved in these types of cases.

