UT Martin to see tuition increase for students

MARTIN, Tenn. — A local university is going to see a tuition increase later this year.

According to a news release, the University of Tennessee Board of Trustees approved a 3% total increase in tuition and mandatory fees beginning in fall 2023.

“This is the first increase at UT Martin since fall 2021,” said Dr. Philip Acree Cavalier, the university’s interim chancellor. “Costs for operating the university continue to rise, and the increase will allow us to provide the high quality of education and services that our students, families and alumni expect.”

