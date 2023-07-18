Paris Fire Department responds to fire at bank

PARIS, Tenn. – The Paris Fire Department was called out to a local bank on Tuesday.

As the storms passed through, around 2:32 p.m., they were sent out to the Security Bank on East Wood Street in northeast Paris.

Firefighters arrived and quickly put out a fire that they suspect was caused by lightning.

The fire department says the building is a total loss after suffering smoke and water damage.

The bank was open when the incident occurred, but thankfully there were no injuries.

The fire was in the attic.

