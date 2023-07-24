Man given life sentence after murder of 19-year-old Patti Hathcock

Disclaimer: Some portions of this story may be disturbing.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The district attorney says a man has been given a life sentence in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Patti Hathcock.

The news release says that Shawn Foutaine Shaw, 31, of Jackson, was officially sentenced on Sunday, July 23 following a three day trial.

Hathcock, of Bradford, was reported missing in 2021, with her vehicle — which had large amounts of blood inside — later being found at Kate Campbell Park in Jackson, the release says.

According to the district attorney, during law enforcement’s investigation, evidence led them to Shaw, who confessed to strangling and beating Hathcock, which led to her death.

The news release says that Shaw took Hathcock to a remote area of Madison County after her death and she stayed there until being found three days later.

The release says her hands and feet were bound, and law enforcement found that Shaw burned Hathcock’s face and fingers to hide her identity.

Shaw was convicted of first-degree murder, murder in perpetration of especially aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic assault, and tampering with evidence on July 20, 2023.

On July 17, 2023, Shaw was tried for all of the allegations in the indictment except for domestic assault and tampering with evidence, to which he pled guilty before the trial began, the release says.

The release says following the sentencing hearing, “the jury sentenced the defendant to Life in Prison without the Possibility of Parole, finding that the murder was especially heinous, atrocious, and cruel in that it involved torture or serious physical abuse beyond that necessary to produce death.”

