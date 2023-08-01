City to hold public event to hear feedback, discuss future of Jackson Plaza

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is holding a community open house to discuss the future of Jackson Plaza.

The Jackson Plaza Sub Area, which includes the former Service Merchandise building, is located in north Jackson near the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and North Highland Avenue.

Jackson residents are invited to join various representatives at Andrew Jackson Elementary School on Tuesday, August 15.

The public will be able to review proposed designs and plans for the sub area, and provide their feedback.

A press release states this is the fourth subarea master planning session that the City is completing in partnership with LRK, Greater Jackson Chamber, and Madison County.

The open house will begin at 5 p.m. Andrew Jackson Elementary is located at 211 Old Hickory Boulevard.

