$10,000 reward offered for info in murder of Brownsville woman

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirms a $10,000 reward is being offered in the search of those responsible for the death of 81-year-old Warlene “Sis” Turner-Jones.

The TBI says on August 1, Turner-Jones was fatally shot inside her home in the 900 block of North Monroe Avenue in Brownsville.

The TBI joined the Brownsville Police Department in the investigation, at the request of District Attorney General Frederick Agee.

Wednesday, TBI says Governor Bill Lee announced the reward for information that leads to the apprehension, arrest, and conviction of the suspect or suspects involved.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND, or you can email TipsToTBI@tbi.tn.gov.

SEE ALSO: TBI investigating murder of 81-year-old woman in Brownsville