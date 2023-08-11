‘Stop the Bloodshed’ event to be held Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local church is getting involved with the community to fight gun violence.

Standing on God’s Word Ministry is hosting an event called Stop the Bloodshed.

Bishop Michael and Pastor Francis Cormier say the event is to shine a light on the prevalence of gun violence, pay tribute to victims of gun violence, and to provide a safe place to share experiences of gun violence with others who have been affected.

They will have tents set up for the event beside the Standing on God’s Word Ministry Church, located at 202 Airways Blvd.

At the event they will read scripture, hear testimonies and more. The event is free to attend.

“This is not about black or white. This is about the community. This about the people that are suffering in the community that need the church in this season, in this hour, to help,” Cormier said.

The event is Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

