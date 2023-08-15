JSCC president search comes to an end

JACKSON, Tenn. — A special meeting was called forth by the Tennessee Board of Regents in order to vote on two pressing matters.

The first was the review and recommendation of the next president of Jackson State Community College.

The chancellor of the board brought the recommendation before the other regents, for Dr. Carol Rothstein to fill the role.

Rothstein is currently the Vice President of Academic Affairs and Workforce Development at Nashville State Community College.

She earned a Doctor of Education in Leadership: Higher Education Administration at Frostburg State University, a Master of Arts in Management and Leadership, and a Bachelor of Science in Education, both at Liberty University. Her resumé is posted here.

Rothstein was one of three finalist, but the original number of applicants began at 56 from across the country.

The vote was cast and Rothstein became the next president of Jackson State Community College through a unanimous decision.

“I immediately felt at home on Jackson State campus when I was there for the all-day meetings. And I’m grateful for this privilege to lead Jackson State and I look forward to collaborating with the faculty, staff and community partners to move the college forward and to positively impact the communities that we serve,” Rothstein said.

Rothstein will succeed Dr. George Pimentel, who retired as president June 30. Rothstein is expected to step into her new role October 1 of this year.

The second order of business involved the search criteria for the next president of TCAT Dickson.

This item was approved as well.

