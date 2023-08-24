Senator provides update on special session in Nashville

JACKSON, Tenn. — With the state Senate’s special session concluding for the week, what have they been able to accomplish so far?

Sen. Page Walley has introduced a bill addressing an aspect of public safety.

Currently, if an individual is involuntarily committed to an inpatient treatment facility, local law enforcement is to be notified. However, if this individual resides in a different jurisdiction, the relevant law enforcement is not informed.

“What the law would do is ensure that if a person from Madison County is admitted to Western Mental Health Institute in Bolivar, Hardeman County, the Madison County authorities and courts are notified both upon admission and discharge,” Walley said.

Senator Walley indicates that those at the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse concur, stating that this bill simply needs passage. Among the bills that have passed in the Senate is one providing a tax exemption on gun safes, in addition to the Department of Safety furnishing free gun locks to Tennessee residents.

“There is no punitive aspect to this. This is about empowering our citizens to prioritize gun safety. No penalties or liabilities beyond the current situation. This simply entails offering sales tax exemptions for purchasing these types of devices for personal firearms and firearm storage,” Walley said.

If this bill is approved in the House, it will become effective on November 1.

Senator Walley discussed the current relationship between the Senate and the House and how their collaboration benefits the state.

“We have what is known as a bicameral legislature – a Senate and a House. We approach matters differently and view them from distinct angles. Then, we must reconcile these disparities. We are presently at a juncture that often arises at the conclusion of a regular session, where the Senate has fulfilled what we believe are our duties, and the House is addressing its own priorities. Our leadership is now working together to determine how we conclude this,” Walley said.

The Senate has also passed two other bills. One aims to alter the deadline for courts to submit records to the state background check database. The second mandates the TBI to produce an updated report on human trafficking.

