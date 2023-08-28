Monday crash causes standstill in west Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — An afternoon crash caused delays on Interstate 40 Monday.









The crash involving two semis and a SUV not only brought traffic to a standstill, but also had to be detoured off of the interstate.

The wreck happened at approximately 2:40 p.m. Monday along a busy stretch of Interstate 40 in west Madison County.

According to witnesses, a semi that was headed east on the interstate near Mile Marker 68 blew a tire, lost control, and crossed the median onto the opposite side of the interstate, striking another semi and a SUV that were heading west.

As a result, all three vehicles caught fire.

The Madison County Fire Department was dispatched to the scene to put out the flames.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol along with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office were also called out to direct traffic.

Both sides of the interstate were blocked near Mile Marker 68 and all traffic was redirected away from the crash site.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has not yet released any details in regards to the incident.

As of now, no fatalities have been confirmed by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Find more local news here.