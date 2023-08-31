THP confirms 2 deaths, shares details on Monday I-40 crash

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed two people died in a Monday afternoon crash in Madison County.

Shortly before 3 p.m. on August 28, we received tips about a multi-vehicle wreck near Exit 68 on Interstate 40 that halted traffic in the westbound lane.

According to a preliminary report by the THP, the crash occurred around 2:45 p.m. and involved a total of five vehicles, including three semi trucks, a sedan and an SUV.

According to witnesses, a semi that was headed east blew a tire, lost control, and crossed the median onto the opposite side of the interstate, striking another semi and a SUV that were heading west.

The report states that the crash resulted in one injury and two deaths. According to THP, the 53-year-old driver of the SUV and a 23-year-old driver of one of the semi trucks involved both lost their lives as a result of the collision.

The report indicates the crash remains under investigation, and no charges have been presented at this time.

