African Street Fest to begin Friday, continue into weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. – An annual celebration is returning to the Hub City this weekend.

Preparations are underway for the 33rd annual African Street Festival.

The festival will be held Friday through Sunday at the T.R. White Sportsplex at 304 North Hays Avenue in east Jackson.

The African Street Festival will include entertainment with African dance and drummers, artists, African drum classes, children’s hut and activities, health screenings, food and merchandise vendors and much more.

Organizers say there’s something for everyone.

“It’s free to the public. You can bring your lawn chairs. I mean, no where can you have three days of free entertainment, food, family, fellowship and it’s all about fun and celebrating African American culture,” said Wendy Trice Martin, with the Society of African American Cultural Awareness, or SACCA.

The African Street Festival is presented by SACCA and co-sponsored by WBBJ-TV.

You can find SACCA on Facebook as well.

