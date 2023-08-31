Details on JMCSS employee pay raises released

JACKSON, Tenn. — Leaders with the Jackson-Madison County School System release information explaining employee pay raises, which take effect beginning Friday.

For teachers, starting salary increases to $46,000 and includes: teachers, interventionist, crisis/school counselors, RNs, school psychologists, speech pathologists, consulting teachers and instructional coaches.

The pay raises are also based on years of experience, from a 6% increase to a 10% increase.

The school system says that further information is available on the district’s website.

