AACC Celebrity Golf match to be held September 12

JACKSON, Tenn. – A former NFL player visited the Hub City to fundraise for a good cause.

The Jackson-Madison County African American Chamber of Commerce is having its 12th annual Celebrity Golf match on September 12.

To kickoff this golf match, Ed “Too Tall” Jones, who is a former Jacksonian and Dallas Cowboy player came to Jackson to visit Reggie Smith, who is 92-years-old.

Jones plays in this fundraiser tournament every year to help raise funds for the AACC.

“It’s for a wonderful cause. I urge more sponsors to get involved and those who are involved to continue because you are the reason why it continues,” said Jones.

Jones says he’s been practicing and plans on winning the tournament this year.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.