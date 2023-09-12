Grand opening set for 2 new businesses moving into theLOCAL

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Hub City will soon welcome new businesses to its center for micro-retail.

On Saturday, September 30, a grand opening will be held at theLOCAL for new tenants: Burn Your Truth and Grinning Soul Crochet.

Described as a candle business like no other, Burn Your Truth specializes in scented candles and wax melts. According to its website, each candle selection is carefully named after life experiences, and what sets it apart from other candle businesses is the attention to detail. The business, owned by Arianna Hargrove, was originally founded in 2022. Click here to visit the website or here for the Facebook page.

Grinning Soul Crochet is described as a yarn and craft boutique, owned by Laura Grisham. The website features crocheted items such as can cozies, winter hats, pot holders and more. Grisham says she fell in love with crochet by learning from her grandmother, and says Grinning Soul is all about connecting people. The website states she uses the best materials, ensuring quality products that are meant to last. Click here for the website, or here for the Facebook page.

Sprinkle Me Sugar, which opened earlier this year, remains at theLOCAL and continues to serve customers. According to DowntownJackson.com, theLOCAL was created in 2017 as an incubator for entrepreneurs to get a taste of operating their own retail space. The website states the lease is for one year, with an additional one year option.

The grand openings for Burn Your Truth and Grinning Soul Crochet will be held on September 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Organizers say weather permitting, pop-up vendors and live music are expected.

TheLOCAL is located at 202 West Lafayette Street in Jackson.

