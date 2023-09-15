ARM hosts 2023 Salt & Light Banquet

Area Relief Ministries hosted its annual Salt & Light Banquet Thursday evening at the Carl Perkins Civic Center, with the Jackson Symphony and LOLO as entertainment.

The event benefits ARM’s Room in the Inn, which partners with local churches and businesses to provide housing and meals each night to the homeless in Jackson.

This year marks ARM’s 46th year of serving the community.

ARM seeks to help the homeless make life changes with job training, job placement and permanent housing. It also provides emergency services for low-income members of the community.

