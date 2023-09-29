Milan Fall Festival set for October

MILAN, Tenn. – A special annual event for celebrating the fall season.

The Milan Fall Festival is returning October 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Milan.

There will be over 80 vendors, live music entertainment, food trucks, a petting zoo, face painting, a pageant and other activities.

There is also a new t-shirt available designed by a local artist. From a magic show to mini golf, there is truly something for everyone.

“We’d obviously love for our Milan community to come out and enjoy this event, you know, that’s who we put it on for. But we would love for anybody to come, the more the merrier,” said Allyson Harris. “It’s usually great weather, a great day to just come out and see people that you don’t normally get to see all the time.”

The City of Milan encourages all to gather family and friends for a fall day full of fun.

