Pour-your-own candle bar opens in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. – Downtown Jackson’s first pour-your-own custom candle experience has opened.









Pure Scent Essence Candle Bar is open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The store offers the special experience of creating custom soy candles from earthy and floral to more.

Customers are able to choose between over 40 premium fragrance oils and various vessels provided.

Consumers can also purchase or create their own milk soap, milkshake laundry detergent, bath bombs and wax melts.

The store also hosts events like birthday parties and church events for those wanting a unique time together on weekdays by appointment.

“I really take pride in my products. My candles, you can actually smell them the entire burn through. You know how sometimes you get candles and you can smell them whenever you first light them? That’s why my customers come back because of the consistency of the smell the whole way through. So I have it down, basically, to a science and I make natural product,” said Shaketha Mebane, the owner and creator of Pure Scent Essence Candle Bar.

Mebane also has products on display at the BNA International Airport in Nashville.

Find more local news here.