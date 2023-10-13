Bethel University Announces Homecoming Plans

PRESS RELEASE FROM KIMBERLY MARTIN, VICE PRESIDENT FOR DEVELOPMENT AND MARKETING, BETHEL UNIVERSITY

Bethel University Announces Homecoming Plans

McKENZIE, Tenn.—Bethel University has announced the schedule of events for its 2023 Homecoming Celebration, “Continue the Tradition,” which will be held October 16-22.

“Homecoming is a wonderful tradition in the life of the University where we have the opportunity to host events that bring our current students, our alumni, and our community members together to celebrate all that is wonderful about Bethel,” said Bethel University President Dr. Walter Butler. “We have added some new events this year, along with many of our annual favorites, and I encourage everyone to come and join in the fun!”

In addition to numerous events scheduled for students, the University would like to encourage community members to join in the fun with the following events that are open to the public:

On Tuesday, October 17, the Wildcat (formerly known as the Grill and the Daily Grind) will have its grand reopening from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will offer this year’s Homecoming signature drink, the Rowdy latte. Also that day, Dr. Ming Wang will speak in Chapel at 11 a.m. in the Bouldin Auditorium to give his testimony and talk about the new movie Sight which is based on his life. At 7 p.m., the community is invited to enjoy a rematch faculty/staff versus students kickball game at the baseball field.

Each night from Wednesday, October 18, to Saturday, October 21, Bethel University’s Academic Theatre Department will present Godspell at 7:30 p.m. in the Dickey Fine Arts Building. Admission is free, but advance tickets are strongly encouraged due to limited seating. Tickets may be reserved at https://www.bethelathletics.com/tickets under Academic Theatre.

On Thursday, October 19, Bethel will host an art show opening and reception for alumna Molly Summers Horn’s exhibit, “Shrieking into the Void.” The reception will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Kathy Sacks Art Gallery.

On Friday, October 20, the Jerry Wilcoxson Memorial Golf Tournament will tee off at 10 a.m. Four-person teams or individuals may register for the event at bethelu.edu/homecoming. Funds raised will support the Bethel University men’s and women’s golf teams. A tour of the campus will begin at 3 p.m. in the Vera Low Center for Student Enrichment and will include an inside look at Bethel’s new chapel. The tour ends at a reception in the Alumni Garden. At 6 p.m., the Alumni Dinner will be held in the Board Room of the Vera Low Student Center. The dinner will feature entertainment by Bethel alumna and The Voice finalist Mandi Thomas. Tickets for the Alumni Dinner are $25 each and must be purchased in advance. They may be purchased online at bethelu.edu/homecoming. Friday will end with the Homecoming Bonfire at 8:30 p.m. behind Wildcat Stadium.

On Saturday, Wildcat Alley opens at 10:30 a.m. with a variety of vendors and activities for all ages. The Alumni and Friends Tailgate will open at 11:45 a.m. All alumni are encouraged to stop by the tent to register for raffle prizes. The Catwalk will take place at 11:45 a.m., and kickoff for the football game is at 1 p.m.

On Sunday, all are invited to Worship with Renaissance at 11 a.m. at the McKenzie Cumberland Presbyterian Church.