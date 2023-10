Football Friday Night: Week 10 Highlights

Hardin vs. South Side

South Gibson vs. North Side

JCM vs. Riverside (Thursday)

Scotts Hill vs. Bolivar

Lexington vs. Chester Co.

Milan vs. Peabody

Union City vs. Humboldt

Crockett Co. vs. Haywood

Huntingdon vs. Camden

Gleason vs. Dresden

Obion Co. vs. Dyer Co.