Leaders Education Foundation awards over $35,000 to educators across the area

MEDIA RELEASE: LEADERS EDUCATION FOUNDATION

FROM: MADDIE STEELE, MEDIA CONTACT AT LEADERS EDUCATION FOUNDATION

LEADERS EDUCATION FOUNDATION AWARDS OVER $35,000 TO

AREA EDUCATORS WITH LEADS EDUCATOR GRANTS

JACKSON, Tenn. (October 20, 2023) – Leaders Education Foundation, a non-profit 5019c3, awarded $35,295 to West Tennessee educators through the L.E.A.D.S. Educator Grant program. This year was the first to expand the grants beyond classroom initiatives and included grants for K-12 teacher appreciation and for educators’ professional development.

The L.E.A.D.S Grant program awards grants to area educators whose initiatives empower students to Learn, Experience, Advocate, Dream, and Serve. To be eligible for these grants, educators had to be based in public and private K-12 schools, Technical Schools, University, and Colleges in West Tennessee. “We wanted to expand our grants this year to include teacher appreciation and professional development to honor the hard work and dedication of educators in West Tennessee. All our L.E.A.D.S Educator Grants embody who we are at the core of the foundation by giving teachers the tools make students’ lives better,” Leigh Anne Bentley, president of Leaders Education Foundation said. “I’m in awe of the creativity each teacher had in the submissions we received and I’m excited to see how they use these grants to impact students.”

Classroom grant recipients, which totaled to 25, were awarded $1000 and submitted a video showcasing their idea, vision, or project that was then voted on by the public on the education foundation’s Facebook page. Teacher appreciation grants of $500 were awarded to 10 schools, and Professional Development grants of various amounts were awards to six teachers. “We believe in leading with love and showing our teachers that they are valued and appreciated. So, we will use the teacher appreciation to do just that,” Dr. Shemon Reaves, principle at Arlington Elementary School and recipient of a classroom and teacher appreciation grant, said. “The classroom grant we will be using to transform our library and teach our kids about early financial literacy. This is going to be an exciting adventure for our students and this grant will help us in doing that.”

Recipients of the L.E.A.D.S Grant include:

Calandra Ellison- Williamson- Liberty Tech High School

Carolyn Stephenson- Jackson Academic STEAM Academy

Charo Lovings- Isaac Lane Elementary

Danielle Shaw-Jones- North Side High School

Georg & Betsy Pingen- Union University

Jacob Kent- Libertas School of Memphis

Jake Stoffregen- South Side High School

Jennifer Burkhead- Denmark Elementary School

Jessica Joy Roberts- Libertas School of Memphis

Kelly Williams- Isaac Lane Elementary

Lauren Malecha- Chester County Middle School

Matt Barker- Freed Hardeman University

Meagan Spencer- Freed Hardeman University

Meagan Fertig- Elmore Park Middle School

Missi Hardin- Community Montessori School

Porsha Milan- Rutherford School

Rachel Taylor- Elmore Park Middle School

Robin Ferguson- Denmark Elementary School

Sarah Hubbard- Elmore Park Middle School

Shannon Davis- Alexander Elementary School

Sharon Clark- Sunny Hill Intermediate School

Shereka Phinnessee- Parkview Prep Academy

Susan Menard- North Parkway Middle School

Whitney Hogg- Rose Hill School

Shemon Reaves- Arlington Elementary School

Amy Jacques- Nova Early Learning Center

Christa Frye- Bethel University

Misty Lewis- Community Montessori School

Sarah Newstok- Libertas School of Memphis

Tammy Prater- Jackson State Community College

Vachenzia McKinney- Geeter K-8 School

April Hughes- Scenic Hill Elementary School

Christy Graves- Middleton Elementary School

Jody Hinson- Rutherford School

Josie Currie- Jackson Academic STEAM Academy

Kim Thompson- Dyer School

Kimberly Quinn- Denmark Elementary School

Regina DeLoach- Sherwood Elementary

To learn more visit leadersgives.org.

