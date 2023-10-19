38 educators receive grants to help students thrive

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Leaders Education Foundation hosted a Leads Grants reception at Union University Thursday night, where they awarded 38 educators from across West Tennessee with grants for initiatives to help local students thrive.

Overall, the grants totaled more than $35,000.

School educators who were awarded the grants included Calandra Ellison at Liberty Tech High School, Jake Stoffregen at South Side High School, and Danielle Shaw-Jones at North Side High School, as well as several educators at Denmark Elementary, Isaac Lane, and Community Montessori School.

“All the classroom grants get $1,000. Then we’ve got teacher appreciation and those are $500 each. And those go to our district leaders or principals that have applied for ways to give back to teachers in a different way. And then we have professional development, and that can be up to $1000 each,” said Leigh Anne Bentley, the President of the Leaders Education Foundation.

After the night, the Leaders Education Foundation has given away over $100,000 to classrooms across West Tennessee since it started in 2019.

Find more local news here.