Brownsville city leaders say general fund balance is ‘lower than normal’

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — The city of Brownsville is experiencing cash flow troubles, after leaders say they learned the general fund balance is lower than normal.

There’s been a lot of rumors and speculation from some community members in Brownsville about alleged missing funds. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke with the mayor and city clerk, getting answers about those who live in Brownsville claiming more than $2 million being unaccounted for.

“We did look at a report on last Friday that showed the account was low, in comparison of what we’ve seen before,” Mayor Bill Rawls said.

The Brownsville mayor said the city’s general fund balance right now sits at around $350,000. Mayor Rawls said it is a checking account, which fluctuates throughout the year.

“We know during this time of year we don’t have as much revenue we collect most of our property taxes October through February,” Rawls said.

Many taxpayers believe a lack of funding will lead to an increase in taxes. Before delving into raising taxes, city leaders say their first priority is figuring out why the balance is so low.

“We’re very transparent with the way we do business for the city of Brownsville and we’re looking into every aspect of revenue and expenditures,” Rawls explained. “We’re looking at every check written, we’re looking at all the revenue coming in to make sure we have hard numbers.”

Only the mayor, city clerk, and accounting clerk has access to the general fund. City clerk, Lisa Brooks, believes funds are lower than normal because of payroll.

“I don’t think the money just poof all of a sudden we didn’t know the money was gone, I think that’s just the public’s perception,” City Clerk, Lisa Brooks said. “Our biggest thing with our budget is payroll and payroll accounts for approximately 47 percent of our budget and with benefits it’s 57 percent.

Brooks said she does not believe money is missing.

“I don’t think it’s any one thing besides the payroll,” Brooks said. “I think it’s just a little here, little there just general operating expenses.”

City officials say they are now waiting to hear from their auditors, before bringing the public concrete numbers.

“We’re going to do due diligence,” Mayor Rawls said. “We will have another public meeting where everybody can get a chance to hear about what we did, what we found, where the expenditures were.”

Tuesday, July 10 the city of Brownsville’s board of mayor and aldermen is scheduled to meet. Although the cash flow issue is not on the agenda, city leaders say they are expecting a large crowd.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. and it is open to the public. The location for Tuesday’s meeting has been changed. It will now be held at the Haywood County Criminal Justice Complex on South Dupree Street.