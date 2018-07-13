Construction continues in the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — Interchange improvements and road work continue through Jackson along Interstate 40.

Nichole Lawrence with the Tennessee Department of Transportation breaks down this weekend’s road closures beginning Friday night. She says this particular work is to set more barrier rails and complete additional paving on I-40 westbound.

Lawrence says the work will continue Saturday morning.

“Around 4 a.m., they are going to come in and do a little more work on the westbound, but a lot more of that work will be eastbound, and Sunday they will start on the westbound side again and have some additional lane closures,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence says this weekend’s lane closures on Interstate 40 will have one lane closed, but both eastbound and westbound will not be closed at the same time.

“In the vicinity of (mile markers) 80 to 82 or 79 to 82, depending on which side they are working on,” Lawrence added.

Lawrence also says if you are traveling in the area, you may want to plan ahead.

“Maybe take that detour. Go down (Highway) 70 and hop on the interstate somewhere a little farther down the interstate,” Lawrence said.

TDOT also wants to remind you of the safety precautions when around orange and white barrels.

Lawrence says in 2016, TDOT lost three highway workers, which prompted them to start the “Work With Us” safety campaign, reminding motorists that safety is everyone’s responsibility.

“They want to get to their destination safely, and the guys on the road, they want to go home at the end of the day, so they are out there trying to make a better highway and a better commute for all of us,” Lawrence added.

Lawrence also says you can call 511 “Know Before You Go” or check their interactive SmartWay maps for more.