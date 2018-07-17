Gaither Vocal Band visits Bethel University

JACKSON, Tenn.–One member of an internationally known gospel band made a stop in a west Tennessee town Tuesday.

Todd Suttles with the Gaither Vocal Band visited Bethel University in Mckenzie to record vocals on a new album. Bethel Renaissance Executive Director Matthew Holt is producing Suttles’ new project. Suttles says the project is all about good news.

“When they hear it and see it and listen to it and understand then that is good news. It’s not about a dollar, it’s not about anything high and mighty. It’s not about self, it’s about the spreading of the good news,”said Suttles.

This is the 10th main stream artist to work with Bethel and students are allowed to sit in on studio recordings with Suttles.

There is no word on when the project will come out.