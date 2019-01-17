Bolivar’s new police chief talks about plans for the city

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Michael Jones got his start in law enforcement in college at Middle Tennessee State University.

“We were out one night, and a kid took off running. I ran and chased him down, and been hooked ever since,” Jones said.

Now, he’s been with the Bolivar Police Department for almost 30 years.

“I’ve worked drug task force, had drug dogs and patrol dogs,” Jones said. “We’ve had a man assigned to the DEA. I got to work with them, Drug and Violent Crimes West Tennessee. And we do stuff with the Marshals Service all the time.”

As of Jan. 1, he became the new chief of police in Bolivar.

“I’m gonna call most of it luck and being in the right place at the right time,” Jones said.

Chief Jones says he’s got plans to get back into the community.

“Neighborhood watch, having cookouts and stuff with the community. Also, we’re wanting to adopt an elementary school and do stuff with them,” Jones said.

Jones says building a relationship with younger children in the community will help them trust officers as they grow up.

He also has plans to have a public safety course in the summer, which he hopes will grow into a weeklong event with firefighters, EMS and police teaching different classes.

Jones will have his official promotion ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday at Bolivar City Hall. Afterward, Mayor Julian McTizic will give his State of the City address.