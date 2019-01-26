Authorities search for missing man at Pickwick Lake

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn–“We’re gonna have a boat out here everyday until we discover something or he’s found,” said Richard Childers, Hardin County District 3 Fire Chief.

Hardin County District 3 Fire Chief Richard Childers is a part of the search crew looking for a missing man who went missing between 9:30 and 10 Friday morning on Pickwick Lake.

Childers says the missing man is a deck hand on a barge from American Commercial Barge Line.

Chief Childers says that a name for the missing person has not yet been released at this time, but he is a 60-year-old African American male.

In a prepared statement from American Commercial Barge Line, the company says in part:

“A crew member was reported missing Friday afternoon from one of its towboats in the area just above Pickwick Dam on the Tennessee River. We are working closely with the U.S. Coast Guard investigative team as well as the Hardin County Sheriff. The search has now been classified as a recovery. We are not disclosing the name at this time.”

“He was supposed to have laid down, and went off shift. It was time for him to get up, he never showed up so they went to look for him,” said Childers.

Crews started searching for the man Friday afternoon after receiving the call, and began searching again this morning after sunrise. Authorities say he was last seen wearing an orange life jacket and a grey shirt. Chief Childers asks those who are out on the lake to keep an eye out and to call 911 if you see anything.