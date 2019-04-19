Rainy And Windy Weather Thru Saturday Morning

Weather Update – 6:05 a.m. – Friday, April 19th

A very slow moving upper level low pressure system will continue drifting over the region today keeping clouds and rain showers in the area all day long. Looking at the latest data, It looks as that clouds and drizzle will likely be with us until at least mid morning Saturday with clouds lingering on through much of the day. Clouds will slowly break later in the day of Saturday and a drier setup will be with us for Easter Sunday.

TODAY

We’re in for a windy and rainy day ahead. Temperatures will certainly feel much colder with gusty winds throughout the day. A look at your Good Friday. Cloudy and colder with a 90% chance of rain, Highs in the upper 40’s.

We’ll need the umbrella again today lasting into Saturday morning! Rain and drizzle are expected for most of the day. Temperatures won’t warm up much, we’ll only be in the 40s and lower 50s at the warmest point of the afternoon with a north wind at 10 to 20 miles per hour. Tonight, the wet weather continues but with a potential for temperatures to drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s by sunrise Saturday morning. Rain will be with us until around mid morning and clouds will slowly break away late evening Saturday. Sunday will be our best day of the two with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70’s.

Showers are starting to look more and more likely Saturday morning with partly to mostly cloudy skies for most of the viewing area. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest weekend forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

BD